April 11, 2024
Do It Best Merges with United Hardware, Bigger Presence Expected At Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana’s largest privately owned company has merged with United Hardware, a Minnesota-based wholesale hardware distributor.

Do it Best leaders say the merger was announced as the company’s annual sales approach $5 billion. They say their partnership with United Hardware will grow membership by 20% and help with efficiency and buying power.

Company leaders say they plan to grow their presence in northeast Indiana and intend to move all central functions to its headquarters at Electric Works in downtown Fort Wayne.

Both Do it Best and United Hardware got their start nearly 80 years ago, being founded in 1945. Company leaders say United Hardware earns annual sales of nearly $200 million. The company services retailers from its distribution center in Milbank, South Dakota, and delivers products to more than 700 stores across the Midwest.

