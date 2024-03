FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — They anticipate serving over 4,000 carry-out meals this Sunday.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the event will be held at 404 E. Washington Blvd. on Sunday, March 31, from noon to 3.

They say this year, meals will be available for dine-in, carry-out, or drive-thru style, and all members of the community are invited.

Leaders say community members can contact Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org for more information regarding the Easter meal event.