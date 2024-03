FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosier Lottery officials say it matched the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball in the one-point-13-billion-dollar drawing won by one ticket in New Jersey.

The million-dollar winner in Indiana was bought at Lassus Handy Dandy #38 on North Anthony Boulevard.

The winner needs to go to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to claim their prize.