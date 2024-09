FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The suspect is described as a male Hispanic or light-complected male Black, thin build, and approximately 5’5” tall.

He is wanted for questioning in regards to the stabbing that occurred on September, 19th at roughly 3:23 pm at the Indiana Tech campus.

The adult male victim in this incident is in non-life threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is asked to please call police at 260-427-1201.