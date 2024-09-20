September 20, 2024
Human Remains Found In St Marys River

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD said an investigation is underway after human remains were recovered from the St Marys River on Friday.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, detectives say they were called to the scene after community volunteers who were cleaning the river reported that they found possible human remains.

An FWPD officer at the scene confirms the remains were that of two adults.

