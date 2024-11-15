The Summit City Welcomes The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree travels to Fort Wayne, IN, on Saturday, November 16th, as part of its 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C.

The tree will arrive at Parkview Field via Harrison Street at 4:30 pm, with festivities for the general public until 7:00 pm.

Fort Wayne Committee Chairperson Rudy Mahara, Sr. says, “For more than 50 years, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree has traveled through cities throughout the nation en route to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC. This year, the city of Fort Wayne has received this prestigious honor, which signifies a once in-a-lifetime event for the Summit City and the State of Indiana.”

The tree will be escorted by the Society of American Foresters, the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, The Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club, with a musical accompaniment by the Salvation Army Brass Band.

Santa Claus will also escort the Tree, in a 1942 open-cab Fire Truck.

The official program at 5:00 pm will include comments from the Society of American Foresters, Fifth District City Councilman Geoff Paddock, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, and the office of Indiana Congressman Jim Banks.

The general public will be able to view the Tree and sign the accompanying banner.

The U.S. Forestry Society will have souvenirs and giveaways, as well as Alaska merchandise for sale, commemorating the event.

The three-hour event includes local Nonprofit organizations, area school choirs, and school and sports Mascots statewide.

This historical event will be videotaped and live-streamed by the Allen County Public Library.