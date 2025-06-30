Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 197 Months in Prison

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Derek L. Taylor, 47 years old of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Justice Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting United Sates Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Taylor was sentenced to 197 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release. That converts to 20 years in total.

According to case documents, in August and September 2023, Taylor distributed cocaine. Search warrants resulted in the recovery of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and M30 pills containing fentanyl, along with three handguns, a stolen semi-automatic rifle, multiple digital scales, baggies, and a substantial amount of powder used in the distribution of narcotics. Taylor was previously convicted twice of distributing drugs and was also previously convicted of felony battery, making him a career offender for purposes of federal sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the FBI, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Police Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. Also assisting this investigation were the Drug Enforcement Administration’s North Central Laboratory and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.