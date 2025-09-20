The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It is my favorite time of the year, fall officially begins Monday, and we are only a few weeks away from (arguably) the best holiday of the whole year.. Halloween. The Fort has no shortage of fun for the whole crew as we jump into the best time of the year.

To us Summit City dwellers, the changing of the leaves does not represent the changing of the seasons quote liuk Johnny Appleseed festival does. The beloved fall festival returns for its 50th year. Throw on your finest hoop skirt, bonnet, or petticoat and party like it’s 1842. There is no entrance fee to get into this festival. There is no alcohol sold at this family-friendly festival, and they ask that you leave your family pet at home for their safety

A cabin. Colorado. And your worst nightmare. A must-see psychological thriller follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, and wakes in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his self-proclaimed “number one fan.” But Annie’s devoted care quickly turns to unhinged rage when she discovers that his latest novel includes the death of Misery, her favorite character. Paul quickly realizes that he is in a fight for his life should he have any hope of escape. Whether a newcomer to Stephen King’s chilling tale or a devoted fan, this tense cat-and-mouse stage adaptation will grip you until the very end.

Maybe hoop skirts are a little too retro for you. Grab your go-go boots and bell bottoms and head to The Bell Mansion for Hippiefest! Embrace the spirit of the ’60s and celebrate the vibrant culture of peace, love, and unity, this two-day festival promises an experience like no other, inviting families and friends to immerse themselves in a world of color, creativity, and joy. Whether you’re a flower child from the past or a new enthusiast of the peace movement there’s something for everyone.

There’s something for everyone in Fort Wayne this weekend, get out, be safe, and have some fun!