The Weekender

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – As we close the chapter on July and head into August, Fort Wayne has no problem keeping up to keep your weekend packed. From the TinCaps playing at Parkview Field for one of the few remaining homestands before the season ends to Harlan days, as always, there’s something for everyone.

After Sunday’s game end, the TinCaps are down to just two more homestands in the regular season with two away game series left as well, one in each South Bend and Lake County. Head down to Parkview Field for any or all three games this weekend, you’re guaranteed gorgeous weather and plenty of exciting baseball, plus fireworks after the conclusion of Friday and Saturday’s game. Tickets are always available online at TinCaps.com, or call 260-482-6400, or find a friendly face at the box office!

It’s festival season in The Fort and surrounding towns! Harlan Days is an annual festival held at the Harlan Community Park in the town of Harlan, Indiana. They are just a short 6-minute drive from I-469 on Fort Wayne, Indiana’s Northeast side, and they invite you to join us for some good old-fashioned fair fun. Harlan Days is the primary fundraising activity for the Harlan Community Park Association. All profits benefit the park and its programs. The fair takes place the first weekend in August every year and is orchestrated by a tireless group of volunteers. Saturday Grand Parade starts at 10:00 AM. This year’s theme is Small Town BIG Community.

A van down by the river? More like a dragon boat down by the river, the 9th annual Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races have returned to the Fort Wayne riverfronts, and festivities kick off Friday night with the Dragon Boat Opening Ceremony, featuring live music, local food, traditional dancing, and floating fire pits! They’re back at the action on Saturday, August 2, when the competition begins! Additional activities include local food, kids’ activities, and more!

August 1: Dragon Boat Opening Ceremonies 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

August 2: Dragon Boat Race Day 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If you’ve had a rough week, what better remedy than a margarita and a taco at Headwaters Park? Order an Uber and take your friends downtown on Saturday, for the 8th annual Tacos, Tequila and Margarita Fest! Enjoy delicious meals from 10 incredible regional taquerias, including: Mercadito, El Ranchito, El Chillon, Dos Margaritas, Monterrico, Mo’s Tacos, Itacate, Rico Suave, Grade A Tacos, Churro Truck, and more! Also, try a variety of tequila options, and listen to live entertainment in beautiful downtown Fort Wayne, IN. There will be no refunds on tickets sold.

Maybe you don’t need tequila to openly dance in downtown Fort Wayne, join the Botanical Conservatory for the Botanical ROOTS Music Fest. The Botanical ROOTS Music Fest is a celebration of the synergy between the rhythms of nature and the melodies of music. It’s a captivating and immersive experience that invites attendees to connect with the beauty of the earth and the universality of music while fostering a sense of community and appreciation for both art and the environment. This annual event is a testament to the power of music and nature to inspire and rejuvenate the human spirit. Visitors to the Botanical ROOTS Music Fest can expect an eclectic selection of musical genres, ranging from Americana and acoustic to blues, zydeco, and reggae sounds. Botanical Conservatory organizers take pride in showcasing both established artists and emerging talents, ensuring a diverse and inclusive program that appeals to a wide audience. Musicians from different parts of the world come together to create a symphony of sounds that resonates with the cultural diversity celebrated within the Conservatory’s botanical wonders.

Concerts are held outdoors, rain or shine. Though chairs are provided, lawn chairs are welcome.

There’s never a shortage of fun in The Fort. Grab your family, friends, or even go by yourself and have some fun this weekend. Remember to drink water (especially at Tacos, Tequila, and Margarita Fest) and be safe!