Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s only been a week, but Hollywood has lived about 9 lives in that time frame. We have so much ground to cover, from controversy to confessions, and I cannot wait to get into all the details with you right here in The Buzz.

Let’s jump straight into the deep end with the latest American Eagle Sydney Sweeney controversy, which, if you aren’t aware, has swept the internet basically overnight. The rundown in layman terms is as follows: Sweeney had a brand deal go public with American Eagle Jeans, where she said very few words but sparked a rather large online conversation. The ad, branded by American Eagle, pictured Sweeney in a head-to-toe denim outfit with the tag line: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” and being followed by Sweeney saying, “My genes are blue.” The public reacted in an uproar, calling the ad a supportive movement of eugenics, which, through this story, I’ll let you decide where you stand. Through stats, American Eagle reports that just over 70% of customers found the ad appealing. American Eagle’s rep spoke about the issue, saying, “This is yet another example of how social media is just not reflective of real life.” To which they followed up with the feeling that the ad ended up in the wrong corner of the internet. The ad sends some of the proceeds to domestic violence prevention causes.

Keeping on the theme of eugenics for just a minute longer, Dunkin’ Donuts has found itself in the same rabbit hole as American Eagle with an ad they released featuring The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalengo and a new “Golden Drink”. The ad may have been improperly timed in hindsight, as the main theme of the ad was also genes. “King of summer,” Casalengo begins, “Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened. This tan? Genetics.” These back-to-back ads have sparked many online conversations about brands not being inclusive enough and promoting eugenic beauty standards.

Let’s move to a more familiar face in Justin Timberlake. The former ‘NSYNC frontman recently revealed a Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping up a two-year tour. He says the diagnosis makes him want to reconsider continuing to tour, but he continued and just wrapped up yesterday in Brazil.

As promised last week, let’s take a walk through the Billboard. Former Hype House Tiktoker Alex Warren holds strong in his number 1 spot with “Ordinary,” which has quickly become a beloved wedding song. The Billboard top 200 number 1 album is the newly released Tyler the Creator album “Don’t Tap The Glass”. Tyler, the Creator also holds the number 1 spot on The Billboard Top 100 artists.

I’ll leave you with some happier news. A new baby, really babies, have been introduced into the world of influencers. Hulu’s newest hit show, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” follows 9 Mormon momfluencers along their daily lives, struggles, and of course, what we’re all watching for, the drama. Stars, Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley have both welcomed brand new baby girls who are destined to be besties. Both mommas are recovering well and extremely happy to have been expanding their families in similar time frames.

That’ll be a wrap on The Buzz for this Friday’s edition. Next week, we’ll jump straight back into whatever craziness our favorite stars throw at us next week! See you soon!