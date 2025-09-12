The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne smells like fall and feels like July, personally, I’m ignoring the sweltering heat and ordering a pumpkin spice latte.. hot. Here are a few fall activities to enjoy with the whole family or a group of friends this weekend!

A Fort fall favorite, family-owned and operated, Kuehnert Dairy hosts an annual fall festival in September and October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The festival showcases over 30 farmtastic attractions for all ages, including a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins, baby calves, and so much more! Also enjoy, Kuehnert Milk House, their on-farm processing facility and retail store featuring the Udder Upp Cafe.

With colleges and universities back in full swing, Fort Wayne felt left out of Welcome Week, so we decided to host one of our own! Welcoming Week Fort Wayne will take place September 12 – 21, 2025, with the support of community partners. Welcoming Week is a collaborative effort to show how our city is enriched with beautiful cultures through art, film, food, and education.

Nothing feels more fall than a walk in the woods, but I’d leave the snacks and pumpkin spice at home for this one. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature during a special time of year as the bison and elk of LC Nature Park become more active. Guided by one of their knowledgeable staff members, the family-friendly hike is a great opportunity to learn about wildlife behavior, excitingly and educationally. No need to register in advance, but space is limited and recommended.

Maybe you’re not ready to jump into fall and want summer to hang around a while longer. The Fort hasn’t forgotten about our shorts-loving summer folks and even booked a few events for you as well. Most notably, the Summer Concert Series hosted by Huntertown is a weekly recurring event hosted on Fridays. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Get out and have some fun this weekend, don’t forget a water bottle, as temperatures will be hanging around the 80s. See you next week! Be safe!