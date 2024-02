FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Back for its ninth season, Weather the Fort kicks off this Saturday and runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festivities will take place at The Landing.

There will be live music, interactive art, food, and alcoholic beverages, all while enjoying the brisk winter weather of Downtown Fort Wayne.

Admission is free and open to the public.

A valid ID will be required for purchasing and consuming alcohol. Street parking is free on Saturday.