US Marshals Arrest Homicide Suspect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – A man wanted for murder in another state was taken into custody in Decatur by US Marshals.

It started around 10 AM Wednesday when Adams County authorities were alerted to the presence of a US Marshal Task Force Officer in the area, actively pursuing a homicide suspect wanted out of South Dakota. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Gregory E. Landers, was the subject of an active warrant for his arrest.

Armed with information from his investigation, the US Marshal Task Force Officer informed Decatur authorities that he believed Landers had relocated to the area. Decatur officers began searching the area for both the suspect and his vehicle based on provided descriptions.

At around 11 AM, Officer Eric Mitchel of the Decatur Police Department spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Officer Mitchel conducted a traffic stop and successfully arrested Landers without any issues. It was confirmed that Landers was alone in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Following the arrest, Landers was transported to the Adams County Detention Center, where he will be held pending extradition to South Dakota to face charges related to the homicide case. It has been clarified that Landers will not be facing any local criminal charges.

The Decatur Police Department says that there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.