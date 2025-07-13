Thousands Gather For Chalk Walk, heART In The Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Chalk Walk and heART in the Park brought the creativity to downtown Fort Wayne this weekend.

Chalk Walk celebrated its 25th year of the most creative citizens in Fort Wayne, bringing artists of varying levels of experience.

The artists completed various works to be judged by a Fort Wayne Museum of Art panel.

heART in the Park, a two-day art sale, brought around 50 vendors to sell various pieces. Live music performers were on site.

The free, public events are estimated to have brought in nearly 50,000 people in total.