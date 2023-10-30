Three Arrested In Card-Skimming Scheme

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington Police arrested three people over the weekend in connection to a card-skimming device found inside a local bank.

Police say that they were notified late Saturday afternoon about a card skimming device on an ATM at a Flagstar Bank on Guilford Street.

When officers arrived they found a device and contacted the local detectives and the FBI. So far officials say they’ve identified three suspects who are believed to be involved.

As of now, they do not believe any information was accessed from the cards.

According to police, three people were arrested and faces charges including unlawful possession of a skimming device and criminal mischief.