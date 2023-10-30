MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – First responders were at the scene of a bus vs SUV crash early Monday morning.

Officials say that the accident happened near the intersection of Clayton and Hoagland roads near Monroeville shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Police say that a bus was heading north on Clayton and stopped at the intersection. According to authorities, The bus did not see the SUV coming and pulled in front of it, resulting in a crash.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. However, five people were inside the SUV.

According to police, a woman in the SUV and an aide on the bus were seriously injured in the crash. A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital for observation.