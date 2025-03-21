March 21, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Three shot – one dead on Fort Wayne’s East Side

by Brian Ford0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Thursday night shooting on Fort Wayne’s East side left two people injured and one person dead.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the shooting at a home in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street just before 9:00 P.M. and found three victims inside with gunshot wounds – two of them juveniles over the age of 16. One of the juvenile victims was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the remaining victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect and motive as the investigation continues.

