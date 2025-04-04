Three Tornadoes Confirmed To Have Hit The Area On Wednesday

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) — EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Marshall, Kosciusko and Van Wert Counties according to the National Weather Service.

One of the twisters was on the ground for 18 miles, and the other covered 12 and a half miles in 9 minutes.

Later, a more powerful EF-2 Tornado with speeds of 120 miles per hour and a base that was 375 feet wide hit far southeastern Paulding County.

No injuries were reported and property damage was limited to homes, buildings, and power lines.

I&M is reporting that just a handful of homes and businesses remain without power and those are near Anderson and Marion.