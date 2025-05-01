May 1, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Busing Problems

by David Scheie0
woman in red shirt sitting on bus seat

Ohio, (WOWO) — As education costs continue to soar, officials in Ohio are saying that a mandate to provide busing to private school students is costing districts in the Buckeye State millions of dollars per year.

WKYC television reports that The Ohio Department of Education requires public schools to bus all students who live more than two miles from their assigned school.

However, they also must bus all private and charter school students as long as the trip doesn’t exceed 30 minutes.

An effort is underway to increase state funding for private school busing which is supported by Governor Mike DeWine.

More will be known when Ohio’s budget is finalized in June

Related posts

More jobs coming to Ohio company’s Bluffton plant

Darrin Wright

Christmas Cruise Thru opening tonight in Hicksville

Derek Decker

Stein files suit over Ohio decision not to count votes

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.