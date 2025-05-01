Ohio Busing Problems

Ohio, (WOWO) — As education costs continue to soar, officials in Ohio are saying that a mandate to provide busing to private school students is costing districts in the Buckeye State millions of dollars per year.

WKYC television reports that The Ohio Department of Education requires public schools to bus all students who live more than two miles from their assigned school.

However, they also must bus all private and charter school students as long as the trip doesn’t exceed 30 minutes.

An effort is underway to increase state funding for private school busing which is supported by Governor Mike DeWine.

More will be known when Ohio’s budget is finalized in June