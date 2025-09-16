TikTok Benadryl Challenge

SOUTH CAROLINA, (WOWO) — A South Carolina teen landed in the hospital after attempting the dangerous “Benadryl Challenge” seen on TikTok.

Her heart rate spiked to nearly 200, and she began hallucinating.

Her mother later found out the girl was mimicking videos on her phone that promote taking high doses of Benadryl to get high.

Doctors say the trend is incredibly dangerous and potentially deadly.

Parents are urged to monitor their kids’ social media and watch for symptoms like confusion, rapid heart rate, and erratic behavior.