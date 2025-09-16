Van Wert Post Investigating Fatal Crash In Paulding County

PAULDING, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on September 16, 2025 at 1:14p.m.

The crash occurred on County Road 123 north of County Road 126 in Jackson Township, Paulding County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by James A. Hasch, 50, of Paulding was traveling southbound on County Road 123 when he attempted to pass a southbound vehicle to the right.

While attempting to pass the Chevrolet Camaro struck a southbound 1998 Mercury Sable operated by Curtis W. Gawronski, 62, of Paulding.

After contact the Chevrolet Camaro continued off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole and overturning, ejecting Mr. Hasch from his vehicle.

Mr. Hasch was pronounced deceased at the scene and Mr. Gawronski was not injured in the crash.