September 16, 2025
Ohio News

Van Wert Post Investigating Fatal Crash In Paulding County

by David Scheie0

PAULDING, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on September 16, 2025 at 1:14p.m.

The crash occurred on County Road 123 north of County Road 126 in Jackson Township, Paulding County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by James A. Hasch, 50, of Paulding was traveling southbound on County Road 123 when he attempted to pass a southbound vehicle to the right.

While attempting to pass the Chevrolet Camaro struck a southbound 1998 Mercury Sable operated by Curtis W. Gawronski, 62, of Paulding.

After contact the Chevrolet Camaro continued off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole and overturning, ejecting Mr. Hasch from his vehicle.

Mr. Hasch was pronounced deceased at the scene and Mr. Gawronski was not injured in the crash.

Related posts

Two dead, one arrested in Paulding Co. homicide

Caleb Hatch

Mercer County police arrest 2 on drug charges

Saige Driver

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.