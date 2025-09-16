Man Found Dead In Engle Lake

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of 47-year-old Michael W. Vinson of Ligonier, who went missing during a fishing trip.

He was reported missing Monday morning after not returning home.

Officers found his kayak and gear floating on Engle Lake in Noble County.

Using side-scan sonar, divers located and recovered his body from 25 feet of water around 4 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate and remind everyone to wear a life jacket when near the water.