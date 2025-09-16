September 16, 2025
Indiana News

Man Found Dead In Engle Lake

by David Scheie0

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of 47-year-old Michael W. Vinson of Ligonier, who went missing during a fishing trip.

He was reported missing Monday morning after not returning home.

Officers found his kayak and gear floating on Engle Lake in Noble County.

Using side-scan sonar, divers located and recovered his body from 25 feet of water around 4 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate and remind everyone to wear a life jacket when near the water.

Related posts

Experts: holiday stress can lead to illness

Indiana News Service

Miami Nation to build museum at its Indiana tribal center

AP News

First Lady of The United States Makes Visit To Hoosier State Monday

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.