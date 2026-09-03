Time Running Out for Indiana Tax Amnesty 2026; Program Ends Sept. 9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Time is running out for Indiana taxpayers with eligible delinquent tax liabilities to take advantage of a limited-time amnesty program that can eliminate penalties, interest and collection fees.

Indiana’s Tax Amnesty 2026 program ends Sept. 9, 2026, and state officials say the deadline will not be extended.

The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers that they must agree to the amnesty terms and either pay the eligible base tax in full or establish a payment plan by the Sept. 9 deadline.

Taxpayers who successfully participate can receive a waiver of related penalties, interest and collection fees on eligible tax liabilities administered by the Indiana Department of Revenue and Motor Carrier Services.

The program applies to eligible tax liabilities for periods ending before Jan. 1, 2024.

The Department of Revenue is partnering with United Collection Bureau, or UCB, to administer the limited-time opportunity.

Taxpayers with eligible liabilities can contact UCB at 888-782-5985 to pay their amnesty balance in full or establish an amnesty payment plan.

Payment plans do not have to be completely paid off by Sept. 9, but they must be completed according to the terms of the agreement by June 7, 2027.

Taxpayers can also handle several parts of the process online through the Indiana Department of Revenue’s INTIME system.

Through INTIME, eligible taxpayers can sign up for Tax Amnesty 2026, make amnesty payments and establish an amnesty payment plan.

Once a payment plan is established, individuals and businesses with an INTIME account can use the system to check the status of their plan.

There are minimum liability requirements for taxpayers who want to use a payment plan.

Eligible liabilities must total at least $100 for individuals or $500 for businesses to qualify for a payment plan.

The amnesty program is designed to give qualifying taxpayers an opportunity to resolve older tax liabilities while reducing the additional financial burden that can come from accumulated penalties, interest and collection costs.

The state is urging anyone who believes they may qualify not to wait until the final day.

Taxpayers should verify their eligibility and review the terms of the program before making a payment or establishing a payment plan.

The key deadline is Sept. 9, 2026. Taxpayers must have agreed to the amnesty terms and either paid the base tax in full or established a qualifying payment plan by that date.

State officials emphasize that the offer will expire after the deadline and will not be extended.

More information about eligibility, payments and Tax Amnesty 2026 is available through the Indiana Department of Revenue’s official program website at taxamnesty.in.gov.