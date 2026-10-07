Whitmer Signs Michigan Bills on Child Safety, Cannabis Education and Restraints

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed two bills aimed at strengthening protections for Michigan children, including new requirements for drug and tobacco education and restrictions on how children can be restrained while being transported to residential treatment programs.

Senate Bill 433 requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to develop and distribute educational materials addressing the risks associated with tobacco and cannabis use, including vaping and other vapor products.

The materials must be made available to both public and private schools across Michigan according to WLNS.

The educational information will be produced in English, Spanish and Arabic and must include information about the potential dangers of tobacco, cannabis and vaping products, along with resources for addiction prevention and treatment.

State Sen. Danya Polehanki, D-Livonia, who sponsored the legislation, said the goal is to give parents and children more information about the risks associated with these products.

“At its core, this legislation is centered on parent empowerment, harm reduction, and child safety,” Polehanki said. “By requiring schools to distribute informational resources on the risks of vapes, nicotine, cannabis, and other illicit products — Michigan parents will be better informed, and Michigan kids will be better protected.”

The second measure, House Bill 5514, establishes restrictions on the use of restraints and other measures considered undignified when transporting a child to a residential treatment program.

The law prohibits practices including blindfolds, handcuffs, straitjackets, chains, irons and hoods. It also restricts the use of physical force or holds during transportation.

There is an exception when an emergency presents a sufficient risk of imminent physical harm.

Violations of the law can result in a $1,000 fine.

State Rep. Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan, who supported the legislation, said the measure is intended to establish clearer protections for children receiving treatment.

“Today marks a massive victory in protecting Michigan’s children and ensuring they are treated with dignity,” Cavitt said. “This bill establishes clear protections against cruel and dangerous restraint practices, and it gives parents confidence that their children will be safe while receiving the care they need.”

Together, the measures address two separate areas of child safety — educating young people about the risks associated with tobacco, cannabis and vaping while establishing limits on how children can be restrained during transportation to residential treatment.

Whitmer signed both bills Monday.