November 10, 2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Major Cocaine Bust In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A routine traffic stop by Fort Wayne Police on Thursday, November 6, 2025, led to a major drug bust after detectives discovered more than 30 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a dog cage in the bed of a pickup truck.

According to police, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division pulled over a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with Florida plates for speeding. During the stop, a police K-9 unit conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics.

When the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jordon Wayne Lanier, was asked to step out of the truck, officers noticed a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. Detectives also observed a large dog cage with a dog in the bed of the truck. Upon closer inspection, they discovered an after-market hidden compartment beneath the cage.

Inside the compartment, investigators found approximately 30 individually packaged kilos of cocaine, which police estimate to have a street value between $600,000 and $800,000.

Lanier was arrested at the scene and booked on preliminary charges of Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Marijuana, under Indiana Code sections 35-48-4-1(e) and 35-48-4-11(a).

The case remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Narcotics Division.

