Train Crash In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Four people were injured in a collision between a train and a vehicle in southern Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Banta Road. A Louisville & Indiana Railroad train collided with a vehicle carrying four people. They all suffered minor injuries but were in stable condition after being treated at local hospitals. The driver was evaluated at the scene of the crash by medical personnel.

The crossing has railroad signals but no gates to stop motor traffic.

No other details have been released at this time by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.