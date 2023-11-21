Traveling In Ohio Is A Little Easier On The Wallet This Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday.

Prices in Ohio are 14 cents per gallon cheaper than a month ago and almost 46 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

Nationally, the price of diesel has fallen nearly 7 cents in the last week.

Reports show that the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.69 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.45.