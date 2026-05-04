Man Killed in Whitley County Police Pursuit Ruled Suicide, Indiana State Police Say

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind.— Authorities have determined that a man who died following an officer-involved shooting and multi-agency pursuit last year in Whitley County died by suicide, according to an update released Monday by the Indiana State Police.

The incident began the evening of April 20, 2025, when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported homicide in Fort Wayne. Officers were provided a description of a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect, who was seen leaving the scene.

Police later located the vehicle, prompting a pursuit that extended across multiple jurisdictions. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post joined the chase, along with deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit ultimately ended in Whitley County.

Investigators say that near the end of the chase, the suspect fired shots at pursuing officers. Officers from multiple agencies returned fire. Following a brief standoff, law enforcement made contact with the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No other individuals were inside the vehicle.

One Indiana State Police trooper sustained minor injuries after being struck by broken glass during the incident.

The deceased was later identified as 38-year-old Christifer Debus of Fort Wayne. Early findings revealed that Debus had fired at close range at an Indiana State Police trooper after the trooper attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle.

In Monday’s update, the Whitley County Coroner’s Office confirmed Debus’s cause of death as a contact gunshot wound to the head, ruling the manner of death a suicide. The determination follows the completion of the autopsy and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials say all Indiana State Police troopers involved in the incident—who were initially placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings—have since returned to full duty.

The investigation included assistance from multiple agencies, including Indiana State Police SWAT, Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team and drone unit, Parkview EMS, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say any further questions regarding the homicide investigation in Fort Wayne should be directed to the Fort Wayne Police Department, while inquiries about the cause and manner of death should be directed to the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.