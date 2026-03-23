Autopsy Planned After Body Recovered from Shelbyville River

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Authorities are working to identify a man whose body was discovered in a river in Shelbyville.

Police were called to the Big Blue River after someone reported seeing what appeared to be a person in the water.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying on a log in the river. Investigators say the victim has not yet been identified because the body was significantly affected by the elements, according to WTHR.

Authorities say an autopsy will be conducted to determine both the man’s identity and the cause of death.

Police have not released additional details about how long the body may have been in the water or whether foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.