March 27, 2025
Local News

Troubled South Side Apartment Complex Will See New Life

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Yvonne Delgadio from Allied Argenta described the conditions at Arbors of Southtowne Square as heartbreaking and plans to redevelop the complex at 7915 Decatur Road.

The $14 million project passed a 6-2 vote on Tuesday, with tax abatements lasting 10 years and a 100% break for the first five years.

The goal is to revitalize the area, which currently has only 26 livable units out of 214.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers supports the project to reduce blight, while Councilwoman Rohli Booker reversed her initial opposition and voted in favor.

