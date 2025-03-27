Two Ohio People Are Facing Drug Charges

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies along with officers from the Grand Lake Task Force conducted drug interdiction traffic stops yesterday resulting in two Celina residents facing drug charges.

32-year-old Deanna Chittum of Celina was first arrested for driving under suspension and having false license plates.

On her way to jail, she allegedly removed suspected meth and tried to conceal it in the back of the patrol car.

Her felony charges include possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

Then, 43-year-old Andrew Hesse was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments. Additional charges against both may be pending.