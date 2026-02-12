Trump Administration Formally Revokes EPA Regulation Known As The ‘Endangerment Finding’

(AP) — The Trump administration revoked a scientific finding that long has been the central basis for U.S. action to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change, the most aggressive move by the president to roll back climate regulations.

President Donald Trump made the announcement at the White House, Thursday.

The rule finalized by the EPA rescinds a 2009 government declaration known as the “endangerment finding” that determined that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare.

“This determination had no basis in fact whatsoever,” Trump said.