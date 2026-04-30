Long Shifts, High Turnover Strain Michigan Prison Workers

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Staffing shortages continue to challenge Michigan’s prison system, with some facilities reporting significant workforce gaps.

State data shows correctional institutions in the Upper Peninsula are operating with vacancy rates as high as one in three positions, according to IPR.

Former corrections officers say the shortages are leading to extended work hours, including mandatory 16-hour shifts, while high turnover has made it difficult to maintain consistent staffing levels. Those conditions have raised concerns about both employee fatigue and overall safety inside the facilities.

Experts studying correctional systems say Michigan is not alone in facing these challenges. Other states have experimented with solutions such as increasing wages, offering hiring bonuses, and even deploying National Guard members to fill temporary gaps, according to Bridge Michigan. However, those approaches have often produced only short-term improvements.

State officials say efforts are underway to expand recruitment and improve workplace safety, though they acknowledge that no single strategy has fully resolved the issue.