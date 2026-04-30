Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Plea Agreement

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt will have to resign from that office after pleading guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Pruitt signed a plea agreement on April 24. It states that he must resign as the coroner in Johnson County on or before Jan. 1, 2027. Pruitt will also have to undergo a mental health evaluation and moral reconation therapy.

In October 2025, Pruitt was charged with supplying high school girls with alcohol and cannabis gummies. According to the plea agreement, Pruitt was sentenced to one year, with two of those days served in the Indiana Department of Correction. The remaining 363 days were suspended to probation.

The plea agreement includes conditions such as paying attorney fees and the victim’s therapy costs, completing therapy programs, and a no-contact order with the victim and her family.

Pruitt previously served as the deputy chief of the Bargersville Fire Department and as a member of the Indiana Task Force One.

Court documents filed in August detailed the accusations against Pruitt. The documents were part of a protective order case involving a 17-year-old girl.

They say Pruitt agreed to let the girl use his pigs for county and state fair competitions. She would then care for the pigs at her family farm.

Court records show Pruitt provided alcohol to the teen and another minor during a pig show trip to Springfield, Illinois, in June. Documents state he texted asking what “kind” she wanted. The teen responded, “Coors Light.”

Pruitt is accused of videotaping the teenager and another minor when they were intoxicated.

Court records say Pruitt offered cannabis gummies to the girl. When she declined, saying she had “greened out” before, police say Pruitt sent tips on how to avoidthat reaction.

The documents state Pruitt had been sending the teen $50 per week through Venmo since September 2024. The payments continued even after the teen’s mother told him to stop. He used the Life 360 app to track the girl’s location. He would show up at places where he knew she would be, according to documents.

The teen’s mother confronted Pruitt in July. She told him there could be no further contact with her daughter. In a July 20 phone conversation, court documents state Pruitt admitted he purchased alcohol for the girl.