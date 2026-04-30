Ohio Grand Jury Charges Man Over Unpaid Turnpike Tolls

WILLAIMS COUNTY, OH (WOWO) An Illinois truck driver is facing a felony theft charge after prosecutors allege he failed to pay nearly 22-thousand dollars in Ohio Turnpike tolls over a two-year period.

Moath Musamih, 39, of Orland Park, is charged with grand theft following an indictment returned in Williams County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

The indictment alleges Musamih knowingly obtained or retained toll services without payment between April 2024 and April 2026, resulting in a total loss of 21-thousand-991 dollars to the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

Under Ohio law, the amount places the allegation in the fourth-degree felony range, which applies to thefts exceeding 7,500 dollars but less than 150-thousand dollars.

A forfeiture specification included in the case also identifies a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck, which investigators say may have been used in connection with the alleged offense, according to WTOL 11.

Court records show Musamih is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Williams County on May 4.