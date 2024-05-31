Dave Farragh Founder of “Erin’s House” Passes Away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – He was known as “Erin’s Dad,” but Dave Farragh meant a lot to so many around him. Erin’s House for Grieving Children was founded by Dave and his wife Gail when their daughter Erin, almost 6 years old, died suddenly in 1989.

On May 21st, Dave unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy of care in the community. Dave was described as a good friend to everyone. A great dad, husband and brother.

Erin’s House for Grieving Children was a WOWO Penny Pitch recipient in 2018.