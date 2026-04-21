Trump Says US Winning Iran War ‘By A Lot,’ Calls Regime ‘Confused’

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is winning decisively in the conflict with Iran, arguing that military pressure and the naval blockade have left the Iranian government weakened and disoriented.

“I’m winning a war, by a lot. Things are going very well, our military has been amazing and, if you read the fake news, like the failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the war,” Trump said in a post shared to Truth Social.

“The enemy is confused, because they get these same media ‘reports,’ and yet they realize their navy has been completely wiped out, their air force has gone onto darker runways, they have no anti-missile or anti-airplane equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (this has been, in addition to everything else, regime change!),” he added.

“Perhaps most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a ‘DEAL,’ is absolutely destroying Iran.”

Trump also said Iran was losing “$500 million a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run.”

“The anti-America fake news media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same — it already is!” Trump added.