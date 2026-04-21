Three Injured In Early Morning Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in a White Castle parking lot near downtown.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that just after 3 a.m. on April 19, they were called to the 100 block of West South Street near South Capitol Avenue after reports of a person shot at the restaurant. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, police received two additional calls reporting possible victims connected to the same incident. One man walked into IU Health with a gunshot wound, while another was found shot in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, about a mile south of the White Castle. Authorities said both of those victims were in stable condition.

Emergency responders provided immediate medical care and all three victims were taken to area hospitals. Investigators later confirmed that three total people were injured in the shooting. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police spent several hours at the scene collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses. A firearm was recovered, though it has not been confirmed whether it was used in the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and investigators have not determined what led to the violence. The case remains under active investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.