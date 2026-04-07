April 7, 2026
Fox National

Trump Tells Fox News, ‘8pm Is Happening’

by Fox News0
President Donald Trump

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. is ready to carry out heavy strikes against Iran if his 8 pm deadline is not met Tuesday.

Trump made the comments during a phone interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, promising that “8 p.m. is happening.”

“I just got off the phone with the president and he called and I said, listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal? He said he wasn’t going to put odds on it. But he said, 8 p.m. Is happening. That’s what he said,” Baier said, recounting his phone call with the president.

“He said, it is, if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen. Now he’s sticking to that at this point. Now he said if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change. But at this hour, he didn’t want to put odds on it. But he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That’s a huge deal,” he added.

Related posts

US economy added 49,000 jobs in January

Fox News

Minnesota Bill Would Ban Warrants Allowing Police to Collect Data From Devices Near a Crime Scene

Macy Gray

Missing Oregon Hiker Found Alive After Four Days in the Forest

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.