Trump Tells Fox News, ‘8pm Is Happening’

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. is ready to carry out heavy strikes against Iran if his 8 pm deadline is not met Tuesday.

Trump made the comments during a phone interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, promising that “8 p.m. is happening.”

“I just got off the phone with the president and he called and I said, listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal? He said he wasn’t going to put odds on it. But he said, 8 p.m. Is happening. That’s what he said,” Baier said, recounting his phone call with the president.

“He said, it is, if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen. Now he’s sticking to that at this point. Now he said if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change. But at this hour, he didn’t want to put odds on it. But he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That’s a huge deal,” he added.