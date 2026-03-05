Trump Wants To Be Involved In Picking The Next Iranian Leader

(AP) — Trump in an interview with the news outlet Axios said he wants to be involved in selection of Iran’s next leader and called Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son an “unacceptable” potential pick.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me,” Trump said of Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the supreme leader killed on the first day of the war. Trump added, “We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

The president also derided Khamenei’s son, who is believed to be under consideration to serve as the next supreme leader, as “a light weight.”

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela,” said Trump, referring to the acting president in the South American country.

Delcy Rodriguez took power in January after Trump ordered a U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and whisk him to the U.S. to face federal drug conspiracy charges.