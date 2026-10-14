October 14, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

Two arrested after suspected methamphetamine found during Mercer County traffic stop

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — Two men are facing felony drug charges after deputies say they found approximately 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman, deputies stopped a vehicle around 12:01 a.m. Oct. 10 near U.S. 127 and State Route 274 in Marion Township for a traffic violation.

The driver, 44-year-old Cory Gross of Celina, and passenger, 45-year-old Dustin Gross of St. Marys, were in the vehicle when a sheriff’s office K-9 unit conducted an exterior sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants turned up approximately 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of second-degree felony possession of methamphetamine. They are being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation involved the Grand Lake Drug Task Force, Celina Police Department, Coldwater Police Department, St. Henry Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case will be referred to the prosecutor’s office for review of potential additional charges.

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