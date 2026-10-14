New traffic signal coming to State Road 19 near Wakarusa

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A new traffic signal at the intersection of State Road 19 and County Road 38 near Wakarusa is scheduled to be activated starting Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the signal is being installed to improve safety for drivers in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution as drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through work zones. The activation schedule is weather-dependent and may change.