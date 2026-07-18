Two children in critical condition after crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Steuben County crash left two children in critical condition after the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Deputies say 30-year-old Tayler Lorenz, of Jonesville, Michigan, was speeding Friday night when his truck failed to make a sharp curve and struck several trees.

Investigators say Lorenz left with a 3- and 6-year-old, abandoning a 4-year-old and a 16-year-old who were hospitalized.

The younger children were later found safe in Michigan, and Lorenz later surrendered to authorities. The investigation continues.