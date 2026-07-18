July 18, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Delaware County man dies after riding mower accident

by Brian Ford0

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was pronounced dead after authorities say he was found trapped beneath a riding lawn mower in a Delaware County creek.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 8:04 p.m. Thursday to the 14300 block of East Stanley Road for a reported water rescue according to Fox 59.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the man in the creek pinned beneath the mower. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a preliminary review indicates the man was operating the mower near a steep embankment when it slid over the edge, causing both the mower and operator to enter the water.

Officials said the incident appears to be a tragic accident, with no signs of foul play or additional public safety concerns.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office and other local emergency responders.

Related posts

Redkey Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

WOWO News

Company Bids To Control Asian Carp

WOWO News

Ind. Native Wraps Up Work on Film Shot in Goshen

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.