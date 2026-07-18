Delaware County man dies after riding mower accident

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A man was pronounced dead after authorities say he was found trapped beneath a riding lawn mower in a Delaware County creek.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 8:04 p.m. Thursday to the 14300 block of East Stanley Road for a reported water rescue according to Fox 59.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the man in the creek pinned beneath the mower. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a preliminary review indicates the man was operating the mower near a steep embankment when it slid over the edge, causing both the mower and operator to enter the water.

Officials said the incident appears to be a tragic accident, with no signs of foul play or additional public safety concerns.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office and other local emergency responders.