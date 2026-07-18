July 18, 2026
Local News

Taco Bell Locations Linked To Cyclospora Outbreak

by Alyssa Foster0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Federal health officials say shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia has been linked to a multistate cyclospora outbreak.

The CDC and FDA traced the lettuce to a single supplier in Mexico, and Taco Bell has stopped using the product.

More than 30 states have reported infections this year, with cases already surpassing the previous U.S. record.

Cyclospora causes severe watery diarrhea and is typically treated with antibiotics. Officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.

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