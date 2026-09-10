Two Dead, One Injured After Shooting on Fort Wayne’s Buchanan Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people are dead and a third person is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night on Fort Wayne’s south side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the 800 block of Buchanan Street around 8:57 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired and at least two people being struck.

When officers arrived, they found two victims unconscious at the scene.

Medics were called to the area, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later found a third victim suffering from one or more gunshot wounds. Police provided immediate first aid before medics transported that person to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of the surviving victim has not been released.

Police and detectives remained at the scene as they canvassed the area and collected evidence.

The department’s Homicide Team, Crime Scene Unit and Air Support Unit all responded as investigators worked to determine what led to the shooting and identify those responsible.

Police have not released the names of the two people who were killed or the injured victim.

No information about a possible suspect, arrests or motive has been released.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers.