FDA Alert: Two Fi Dog Supplements Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Risk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two supplements marketed for dogs are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, posing a potential health risk to pets and people who handle the products.

New York-based Fi initiated the recall after concerns arose about possible Salmonella contamination involving an ingredient supplied to the company’s manufacturer. The manufacturer has suspended production of the affected products while it investigates the potential source of the contamination.

The recall involves two 180-gram dog supplements:

Fi Calming Supplement for Dogs, lot number 26118.

Fi 8-in-1 Formula Supplement for Dogs, lot number 26159.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were distributed directly to consumers and were also sold through online retailers Amazon and Chewy.

Pet owners who purchased either of the recalled products should stop using them and throw them away.

The FDA says Salmonella can pose a health risk to animals that consume contaminated products as well as people who handle them.

Dogs can become infected by eating contaminated supplements. People can potentially become infected through handling contaminated products, touching surfaces exposed to the products or coming into contact with animal waste after a pet has consumed contaminated material.

The risk to people is greater when they do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the products, touching contaminated surfaces or cleaning up after an animal that may have been exposed.

Dogs infected with Salmonella may develop lethargy, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever or vomiting. Other animals may experience a decreased appetite, fever or abdominal pain.

The FDA also warns that some otherwise healthy pets infected with Salmonella may not show obvious symptoms. Those animals can still carry the bacteria and potentially spread it to other animals or people.

Pet owners whose dogs have consumed either of the recalled supplements and develop symptoms should contact a veterinarian.

People exposed to Salmonella can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Although uncommon, Salmonella infections can sometimes result in more serious complications, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

Anyone who develops symptoms after handling one of the recalled products or coming into contact with a potentially exposed animal should contact a health care provider.

The FDA is advising consumers to check their supplies of Fi Calming and Fi 8-in-1 Formula supplements and compare the lot numbers with those included in the recall.

Only the identified lots are part of this recall: lot 26118 for Fi Calming Supplement for Dogs and lot 26159 for Fi 8-in-1 Formula Supplement for Dogs.

The manufacturer has halted production as the investigation continues.