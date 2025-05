Fremont, OH. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne women were killed, a 14 month old was hospitalized and a 5 year old is missing after being struck by a train while fishing from a railway bridge over the Sandusky River in Fremont, Ohio.

The train struck the women at about 7:30 Sunday night according to WTVG ABC-13 Toledo. Drones and dive teams continue to search the Sandusky River for the five year old according to officials. The condition of the 14 month old child who was hospitalized has not been disclosed.