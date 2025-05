FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Thousands of power outages were reported throughout Indiana over the weekend.

Storms moved throughout Northeast Indiana Friday night with heavy wind and dust.

Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map showed some customers still left without power as of Sunday morning, and Heartland REMC’s outage map showed most outages had been restored.

Few customers remain without power as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.