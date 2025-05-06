Two Found Dead in Northwest Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Homicide Investigators are working to piece together evidence, witness statements and surveillance video after two people were found dead inside of a residence in Northwest Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Stonebrook Place after neighbors noticed an open door on a mobile home. Upon checking the residence and getting no response, officers entered the home and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They died sometime prior to officer’s arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App.